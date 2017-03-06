Loving mother and grandmother December 9, 1940 – March 3, 2017

Sharon Joy Ziegler, age 76, a life long Milaca, MN area resident peacefully passed into eternal life at the home of her daughter, Annie who was caring for her, surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, March 3, 2017.Sharon was born on December 9, 1940 to Reinie and Elsina (Ochsner) Leno in Bowdle, South Dakota. As a small girl, she moved with her family to a farm northeast of Milaca in 1948. She attended the Watson District # 47 Country school through the eighth grade and then went on to attend high school in Milaca from where she graduated with the Class of 1958. In December of 1958, Sharon was united in marriage to the boy next door who was the love of her life, Joe Ziegler. They were blessed with four children: Ted, Becky, Tim and Annie. Sharon devoted herself to making a warm and loving home for her husband and children. She was a wonderful cook and baker. She loved farm life; partially because it allowed her to work side by side her husband and they were soul mates in the fullest sense. Whether working together in the barn milking cows, or baling hay, or picking rock, or fixing fence Sharon would be there working right alongside Joe. They sold the dairy cows in 1989 and then raised beef cattle mixed in with a few llamas that Sharon loved. Also, after they sold their milk cows and Joe was busy working road construction, Sharon went to work for Gorecki manufacturing for ten years until her retirement in 1999. She loved her kitties, working in the garden nurturing an abundant harvest of vegetables and beautiful flowers, working on crossword puzzles and playing scrabble. She also enjoyed riding her ATV on the farm, spending time with friends and family each fall at deer hunting camp, reading and watching her two favorite TV shows: Wheel of Fortune and Survivor. She was a long time member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Milaca, the East Hayland Mother’s Club and the MN Deer Hunters Assoc. Above all, Sharon loved spending time with her children and grandchildren who she loved with all her heart.She will be lovingly remembered by her four children: Ted (Linette) Ziegler, Becky (Gary) Asher and Annie Ziegler all of Milaca and Tim (Mary) Ziegler of Foreston, MN; 12 grandchildren: Sarah (Jason) Anderson of Sherwood, ND, Lisa (Chris) Duffin of St. Cloud, Mike (Jenn) Asher of Milaca, Jenny (Dusty) Van Donsel of Milaca, Aimee (Mike) Paxton of Milaca, Nic (Anna) Ziegler of Heath Springs, SC, Joshua Ziegler of Foley and Maryssa and Alex at home, Andy (Jo) Ziegler of Milaca; Tyler Mueller of Milaca and Maggie Mueller of Milaca; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson; her sister, Mavis Nelson of Devils Elbow, MO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and her husband and soulmate, Joe, who died August 8, 2008.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Milaca with Father Joe Herzing officiating. The casket bearers will be Sharon’s six grandsons. The honorary casket bearers will be friends: John and Pat Day, Bill and Barb Hood, Daniel Mott, Marcie Usldinger and Olivia Oleen. Interment will be held in the St. Marys Catholic Cemetery next to her husband, Joe. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at St. Marys Catholic Church and will continue on Wednesday beginning one hour prior to the service. To leave online condolences or to view the video tribute please visit www.jonespearson.com.