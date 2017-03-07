Accelerated math program proposed

Middle school principal Dan Voce and gifted and talented coordinator Samantha Heike presented a plan for an accelerated Math program at the middle school.

There are students who are ready to take on mathematical content at deeper levels than those currently available at the school, they said.

Currently, students take one math class designed for each grade level. The accelerated math program would be designed for students who want to take more math classes, Heike said.

Students with advanced math capabilities need access to advanced programs, they said.

“For us, it makes sense to do it now,” Voce said.

If the program were implemented, teachers will work ass a team to rewrite math curriculum that covers two sets of standards.

Voce and Heike would like to see 2017-18 as a pilot year for the program.

The cost for the program would be minimal, Voce said. He estimated a cost of $400 per teacher, who would need about 16 hours to prepare for the extended instruction. Some instructional materials could also be needed.