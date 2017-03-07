Finck: Long live our local bookstores

By Tracey Finck

There’s just something about bookstores that draws us in.

“We visit bookshops not so often to buy any one special book,” says Christopher Morley, “but rather to rediscover, in the happier and more expressive words of others, our own encumbered soul.”

This has certainly been true in my experience. And the verb visit is just right.

We shop online, but we visit bookstores. We enter the building to have an experience – to meander around the shelves and let our attention be drawn to whatever book might present itself and ask to be read. We may go in with a certain book in mind, but we also know that en route to finding that book, we may serendipitously discover something else we didn’t know we wanted. And the possibility of that happening is one of the reasons we enjoy bookshops.

Princeton and Milaca are both blessed with bookstores. Tom and Debbie Trulson have owned and operated Princeton Book and Bible since 2003. The bookstore was established in 1993.

Becky Rittenour opened Bexter Book and Copy in Milaca in August. Rittenour’s mom started the store as Copy Fast around 2007. Her brother took it over a few years ago. Now it’s Becky’s store, and she has added both used and new books.

Why did Rittenour start a bookstore? One reason is simply her love for books. As a child growing up in Princeton, she discovered that books allowed her to experience the rest of the world without ever leaving town. Also, she truly wants people to read. She shares Thomas Jefferson’s concern for an informed society, an educated voter base.

Milaca has welcomed her efforts. “There are more readers in Milaca than anyone thought,” she says. Book sales make up half the store’s business. And beyond the sales, Rittenour finds it rewarding to know she is helping to promote a culture of reading: “Kids come in to talk to the cat, and they are exposed to adults who are reading just because they want to.” The welcoming, “feel free to hang around for a while” atmosphere of the store facilitates this kind of indirect positive role modeling.

I stopped by Bexter Book and Copy last week – and it was to visit, not to shop. While petting the cat (whose name is Bianca, short for Princess Biancabella) and chatting with Rittenour, I happened to notice a book called “The Zaniest Riddle Book in the World.” Jokes are currency in the elementary school world where I spend my days, so I invested two dollars and came away with a book full of puns and riddles enough to amuse my kids for months.

Do you enjoy reading mysteries? The first Thursday of the month at 9:30 a.m., readers gather at Bexter Book and Copy to discuss the current month’s mystery selection. This group is open to new members. Rittenour would also like to start a non-fiction group and a history group. Stop by her shop at 105 2nd Ave. SW in Milaca if you are interested.

I’d love to hear what you enjoy about bookshops. You can reach me at [email protected] And remember to read 20 minutes today.