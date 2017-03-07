The Princeton School District is moving forward with implementing a new Tiger logo.

A temporary Tiger logo has been in place for about four years after a Princeton “P” logo was found to be violating a copyright held by Princeton University.

Two Tiger logos were proposed earlier in the year. A review by students and staff left the community undecided on a logo and resulted in the school district taking a step back on the project.

A staff meeting was held, and input from the meeting was used to create a survey. Results of the survey: A strong, regal and dignified Tiger was wanted. There was a desire for only a straightforward Tiger looking head-on. The Tiger was to be minimalistic and contemporary. Respondents felt a new Tiger logo should show no teeth because the local will be used across all grade levels at all the District’s school. The color of the Tiger’s eyes should be green, much like the Tiger on the scoreboard in the new high school gymnasium.

Following the survey, 12 Tiger heads were offered as potential school district logos. The logos were narrowed to two designs, which are presently being voted on by staff and students. Voting ends Wednesday, March 8.