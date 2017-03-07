Princeton schools’ PBIS programs reviewed

Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports is a cornerstone of belief within the Princeton School District. The school board received an update on the district’s PBIS initiatives Tuesday, March 7.

Sarah Marxhausen, assistant principal at the middle school, made the presentation.

“It’s like two sides of a penny,” Marxhausen said.

On one side, the district will do everything it can to support students. On the other side, it will hold students accountable for their actions. The district’s goal is to have students learn from their mistakes when mistakes are made, she said.

There are three tiers to the PBIS program. Tier I is a universal support system for all students. Tiers II and III are more student-specific, depending on a student’s level of needed support.