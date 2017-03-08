Milaca city manager search nearing an end

The city of Milaca is getting closer to hiring a new city manager.

The position, vacated Oct. 28, 2016, has been vacant since former city manager Greg Lerud was hired as city administrator of Shorewood after 21 years in Milaca.

The Milaca City Council has called a special meeting for 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, to interview finalists for the position. The finalist list had yet to be confirmed as of Tuesday, March 7.

The city advertised for applicants in January after a late 2016 manager search failed to result in a manager hiring.

There were 38 applicants expressing interest in the position, according to Milaca Mayor Harold “Pete” Pedersen.

The 38 applicants were graded on criteria such as experience and education. The top 16 candidates then participated in phone interviews, Pedersen said.

Recently, two members of the council, a city staff member and interim City Manager Bob Derus interviewed seven candidates in person. Five candidates came to Milaca, while two out-of-state candidates were interviewed over the telephone, Pedersen said.

Three candidates and an alternative will be identified and invited to Milaca City Hall for the March 15 interviews.

“We had very good applicants,” Pedersen said.

“I would be comfortable with any of the seven taking the job,” he said.

But the city will only interview three finalists.

“It will be hard to whittle them down to one,” Pedersen said.

The March 15 meeting is open to the public. It will be held in the meeting room at Milaca City Hall.