They climbed for air

A group of Princeton firefighters participated Saturday, Feb. 25 in the American Lung Association’s Fight for Air climb challenge at U.S. Bank Plaza in downtown Minneapolis. Pictured left to right are firefighter Jamin Wood, Fire Chief Ron Lawrence, firefighter Bill Jacobson and team member Lauren Alvarez. Wood climbed the 31-story building in 8 minutes and 57 seconds. Alvarez’s time was 9:32, Jacobson 12:32 and Lawrence, 16:31. Lawrence was one of the only chiefs climbing in the fundraiser. The Princeton Fire Department team raised $557 for the American Lung Association and exceeded its team goal of $500.