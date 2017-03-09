Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 477

Princeton,Minnesota

Mille Lacs County

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Notice is hereby given that Princeton ISD 477 Requests proposals for:

Group Health Insurance Specifications will be available from the Districts Agent of Record,

National Insurance Services, at 14852 Scenic Heights Rd Suite 210, Eden Prairie, MN 55344, phone 800-627-3660.

Proposals are due no later than 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at National Insurance Services 14852 Scenic Heights Road Suite 210, Eden Prairie, MN 55344 along with a copy to Princeton ISD 477, 706 1st Street, Princeton, MN 55371

Published in the

Union-Times

March 9, 16, 2017

660326