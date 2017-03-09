Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – PAGE TOWNSHIP

Request for Gravel Quotes

Page Township will be accepting quotes for 6,000 cubic yards (more or less) of Class 5 aggregate surfacing (per MNDOT Specification 3138). The aggregate gradation shall be modified to 7% to 12% clay content by weight passing the 200 sieve. Gravel shall be delivered and windrowed upon Township roads, as ordered, by September 1, 2017. Gravel contractor is responsible for coordinating delivery with Townships grading contractor. Gravel contractor must give 48 hours notice to the Township prior to start of delivery. All quotes must be submitted with a current Certificate of Insurance by Monday, March 20, 2017 at 7:00pm. Quotes will be read at the Regular Board Meeting held that evening. Bidders must be present. The Page Township Board reserves the right to reject any or all quotes. Contact Kyle Weimann, Township Clerk at 320-983-5206 or [email protected]

Kyle Weimann

Page Township Clerk

[email protected]

320/983-5206

Published in the

Union-Times

March 9, 16, 2017

661257