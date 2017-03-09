Cancer takes Milaca grad days before benefit event

Milaca High School graduate Dustin Bergh, 23, died from cancer on Sunday, March 5, less than two weeks before a benefit to help offset the burden of his Photo provided

Hannah and Dustin Bergh on their wedding day in November.

medical bills.

Bergh graduated from Milaca High School in 2012. He was a nursing student at Northwestern University in St. Paul, which is where he met his wife, Hannah

(Carter) Bergh.

While in high school, Bergh was involved in band and cross-country and was actively involved with the Milaca Evangelical Free Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, target practice and paintball with friends, according to his stepmother, Barb Ryan.“He was a leader among friends and a quiet and strong soul,” Ryan said. “He had a strong faith in God and took each breath with hope, dignity and determination. Dustin gave 110 percent and made everyone he touched a better person.”

Bergh was diagnosed with embryomal rhabdomyosarcoma, or ERMS, a rare form of cancer, in October 2016. Bergh’s initial doctor visit was for lower back pain, and he was diagnosed at first with a pinched nerve in his back. He was prescribed back exercises. Photo provided

Dustin Bergh (far left) with brother Zach Sears, sister Nicci Sears, father Charlie Bergh and stepmother Barb Ryan at Nicci Sears’ high school graduation.

The treatment was not effective, however. The pain continued to worsen, and the cause was eventually determined to be ERMS. Ryan said doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester have seen fewer than 20 cases of this type of tumor.

According to the American Cancer Society’s website, ERMS is more common to children than adults, and it is typically faster growing and harder to treat when it does occur in adults.

Bergh married Hannah Carter in Minneapolis on Nov. 5, 2016, two weeks after his cancer diagnosis. She became Bergh’s primary caregiver. They spent the majority of their married life together in a hospital room. Photo provided

Dustin Bergh on his wedding day with his father, Charlie Bergh.

During a major surgery on Dec. 12, 2016, surgeons removed a basketball-sized tumor from Dustin’s body.

“They had to cut it down to three pieces in order to remove it,” Ryan said.

Bergh and his doctors had not realized the size of the tumor before the surgery; they had expected only it to be only softball sized. The operation was 12 hours long, and four surgeons assisted with it.

The loss of muscle and body mass during this surgery left Dustin unable to walk; he was relearning how to walk through occupational and physical therapies. He resumed chemotherapy treatments once he was strong enough to do so.

At the end of a five-day round of chemotherapy during the last week of February, Bergh’s condition worsened, and he wound up back in the intensive care unit .

“At that point, they said it would take a miracle,” Ryan said.

The benefit to help offset Bergh’s medical costs, renamed Dustin’s Courage Celebration of Life and Fundraiser, will happen as scheduled on Saturday, March 18, at 2 p.m. at the Howling Dog Pub in Bock.

“It’s still about Dustin’s courage,” Ryan said. “He fought to the end.”

The benefit will include a bean bag tournament, cow chip tossing, live auction, raffles and a pulled pork lunch.

“We just want everyone to come out and celebrate Dustin’s life,” Ryan said.

Bergh was an organ donor, and although his body was full of cancer, doctors were able to take his corneas to transplant and restore another person’s sight, Ryan said. Biopsies of Bergh’s cancer were also taken for study.

Memorial services for Bergh are being planned for the afternoon of Friday, March 10, at Real Life Church, 2353 Chatworth St. N. in Roseville. Bergh was the son of Charlie Bergh, and his siblings are Geoff George and Zach and Nicci Sears.