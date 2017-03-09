CommUnity Breakfast will mark 50 years at this year’s Milaca Business Expo

The executive board of the Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce is pictured above. Pictured from left to right are: Tammy Creasy, Tim Truebenbach, Rachelle Nelson, Jamie Golden-Groves, Mark McBroom, Jen Nelson, Wendy Hoeck, director Rich Melvin, and Zach Zillmer. Not pictured are Jessie Gerads and Charlie Plumadore. Photo provided by the Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce

Milaca – The Milaca tradition of holding a community breakfast each year goes back half a century.

According to Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce Director Rich Melvin, the annual breakfast began 50 years ago among Milaca area farmers before the chamber took the reins. The Milaca business expo was a later addition and has been going on for roughly half as long.

“At some point the chamber kind of combined the two,” Melvin said.

This year’s Milaca Business Expo and CommUnity Breakfast will take place on Saturday, March 25, at Milaca High School.

The expo sees many of the major businesses in the area setting up booths at the high school with games, prizes, information and more. Melvin is hoping for around 50 vendors at the event.

On the menu for breakfast are sausage, eggs and pancakes, with milk and coffee.

Melvin looks forward to each year’s expo as a way to ring in spring for the Milaca community.

“It’s the first big opportunity for people to get together after kind of digging out,” he said.

The expo draws as many as 1,000 people each year. Three new businesses are scheduled to have booths this year: Foley Medical Center, Retro Green Energy and Window Concepts of Minnesota. At the time of writing, there were still booths available. The event is one of the most prominent ways to promote a business in Milaca.

“If you come to the expo and you’ve got something fun for them to do, that’s a great way to get your name out there,” Melvin said.

For more information on the Milaca Business Expo and CommUnity Breakfast, contact the Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce’s office at 320-983-3140 or by email at [email protected]