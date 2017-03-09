Eugene Manderschied

Eugene Carlos Manderschied, age 68, of Princeton, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at United Lutheran Church on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 11 a.m. with Rev. LaDonna Ekern officiating. Burial will follow at the Community Cemetery in Lake Lillian. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Arrangements are with K-M Funeral Home of Lake Lillian.

Gene was born in Lake Lillian to Bernard and Lorraine (Harding) Manderschied. He went to high school in Bird Island and graduated in 1966. He was drafted into the Army and served in Germany during the Vietnam War. For many years he worked with his dad Barney operating Lake Lillian Transfer hauling livestock to South St. Paul. Then he transitioned to being a long haul owner operator driver with Manning Transfer and other companies. He returned to South St. Paul, joining Direct Service and driving LTL to the East Coast and back weekly. Reluctantly he retired from Direct Service in May 2016 after needing a defibrillator. He always said truck driving never felt like a job; he loved driving those big trucks while listening to Outlaw Country and old radio programs from his youth on satellite radio and visiting with everyone he met. When he wasn’t driving, he enjoyed golfing with his brothers and friends, spending time with his grandkids and watching them in their activities, and supporting the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation.

Gene is survived by his two daughters and their families, Melissa (Matt Reinartz) Manderschied, Louis, Henry and Elsie Reinartz of Saint Paul, and Alicia (Kyle) Mages, Brody and Kennedy Mages of Sauk Rapids; his siblings, Randy (Cherie) Manderschied of Brooklyn Park, Brad (Jane) Manderschied of Starbuck, Janelle (Bill) Neubauer of Lake Lillian; his nieces and nephews, Luke (Kristen) Manderschied, Andy (Bonnie) Manderschied, Brandon Manderschied, Mark (Lara) Neubauer, Alex Neubauer, Miranda Neubauer, and Megan Manderschied; and his lifelong best friend Dave (Jane) Horns of Waverly.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Tim Orth Memorial Foundation (TOMF). Blessed be his memory. Roll on.

K-M Funeral, Lake Lillian, MN

(320) 523-1102 www.dirksblem.com