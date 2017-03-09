Irene C. Iler

Irene Cylva Iler died peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. she was 95 years old.

She was born June 12, 1921, in Bock to Swan and Charlotte Johnson. She was united in marriage to Earl Marvin Iler and together they raised their five children.

She spent many years traveling throughout Minnesota delivering fresh chickens. She was lovingly known as the “chicken lady” to her friends and family.

She enjoyed hunting for antiques and going to garage sales to find unique items. She also enjoyed cooking and baking for her family while passing on her traditions to her grandchildren.

She will be remembered for her strong work ethic and her willingness to put her family first.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl Marvin Iler; brother, Burt Johnson; son-in-law, Ted Hanson; daughters-in-law, Carol Ann Iler and Joann Iler; grandsons, Scott Hanson and Rick Lucking and great-granddaughter, Lily Lucking.

She is survived by children, Carol Hanson, Judy (Francis) Lucking, Marvin Iler, Earl Iler and Billie Iler as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The family will be having a celebration of life on Sunday, March 12, 2017, from noon to 3 p.m. at 2726 Lyndale St., Mora, MN 55051.