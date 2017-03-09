Lois Jean Anderson

“I did it MY way”

Lois Anderson of Princeton, died on March 2, 2017 after a long battle with cancer. She was 83.Lois was born on November 21, 1933 in Stacy, Minnesota to Joseph and Hilma Nelson. She was the youngest of 6 children. Her school years were spent in Portland, Oregon and here in Minnesota where she Graduated High School at St. Paul Wilson High School. She married Darrell Anderson in Princeton, on Feb. 19, 1955. During their marriage Lois and Darrell lived in Augusta, Georgia, Colorado Springs, Colorado, St. Louis Park, Coon Rapids and finally moved to Princeton in 1967. Lois and Darrell had 4 children: (Jody, Scott, Tami and Jay). After Lois and Darrell divorced after 35 years of marriage, she met her longtime partner Don donner. Lois and Don resided in Princeton for the next 26 years.While in Princeton, Lois worked a variety of jobs: As a bank teller at the old Princeton State Bank, as a bartender at the Rum River Golf Club, and as a waitress at the old Arcadian Restaurant. Her many interest included creating beautiful oil painings, (many of which decorated many places of business in Princeton.) She also did oil paintings for the Ronald McDonald House fund raising events. She bowled regularly in the winter months, as well as participated in many performances when the Princeton Drama Workshops were still popular. Lois’ true love was golf. She was a member of the Rum River Golf Club, and played on the Princeton womens team in the 5-star league in which the best lady golfers from 5 area Golf Courses in the area competed against one another. In 1979 the Princeton team won the title. Lois also had the honor of making a hole-in-one at the old #1 at the Rum River Golf Club. She also loved singing, dancing, gardening, and cooking.Lois is survived by her partner Don, her children: Jody Shea of Princeton, Scott (Dianne) of Victoria, Tami Swanson, of Elk Lake and Jay of Princeton. 8 Grand Children as well as 13 Great Grand children.Lois was preceeded in death by her parents (Joe and Hilma) and 5 siblings Lyle, LaVerne, Lily, Lloyd and Leslie.A private family service is planned for interment and a memorial service will be held at The Fore Seasons clubhouse in Princeton, March 16th, from 4 to 7.