Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

MORTGAGOR(S): Keegan B. Wallace and Jessica Wallace, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation, as nominee for Mortgageit, Inc., a New York corporation

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee for MortgageIT Securities Corp. Mortgage Loan Trust, Series 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates by assignment recorded on April 25, 2016 as Document Number A394756 in the Office of the County Recorder of Mille Lacs County, Minnesota.

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $364,000.00

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

April 16, 2007

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on April 18, 2007 as Document Number 340846 in the Office of the County Recorder of Mille Lacs County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $372,181.26

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 2, Block 1, River Trails, Mille Lacs County, Minnesota

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 8866 DEERWOOD RD, PRINCETON, MN 55371-6832

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Mille Lacs County, Minnesota

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Mortgageit, Inc., a New York corporation

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 01-763-0020

TRANSACTION AGENTS MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 100112065745562831

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

April 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Mille Lacs County Sheriffs Office, 640 3rd Street SE, Milaca, Minnesota

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on October 27, 2017.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

Dated: March 3, 2017

HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGEIT SECURITIES CORP. MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2007-1, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

*Curt N. Trisko, Esq.*

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 North Dale Street

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(17-0119-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Union-Times

March 9, 16, 23, 30, April 6, 13, 2017

