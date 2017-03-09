Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 28, 2014

MORTGAGOR: Lance Alan Erickson, an unmarried man, surviving spouse of Norma Jean Erickson whom died on July 24, 2013.

MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank N.A..

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded February 14, 2014 Mille Lacs County Recorder, Document No. A383865.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: NONE

TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE

TRANSACTION AGENTS MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: U.S. Bank N.A.

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 240 4th Avenue Southeast, Milaca, MN 56353

TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 21-043-0220

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT FOUR (4), BLOCK NINETEEN (19), THIRD ADDITION TO THE VILLAGE OF MILACA, THENCE RUNNING IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 66 FEET; THENCE RUNNING IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION AT RIGHT ANGLES AND PARALLEL TO THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 148 1/2 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 4; THENCE RUNNING IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION ON THE WEST LINE A DISTANCE OF 66 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT; THENCE RUNNING IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 4 TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING, ALL ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE REGISTER OF DEEDS WITHIN AND FOR SAID COUNTY AND STATE.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mille Lacs

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $137,700.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $139,158.41

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

May 2, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Office, Front Door, 640 3rd Street South East, Milaca, MN 56353

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. 580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on November 2, 2017 unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: March 2, 2017

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

19 – 17-001703 FC

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Union-Times

March 9, 16, 23, 30, April 6, 13, 2017

661258