Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF PRINCETON

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Princeton Planning Commission has scheduled public hearings on March 20th, 2017, beginning at 7:00 P.M. in the City Hall Council Chambers to consider various applications, including the following:

1. Amendment to Princeton Zoning Ordinance #538, Chapter V, B-3 General Commercial District regarding Mini Storage facilities permitted with the a Conditional Use Permit and removing them under the Interim Use Permit.

2. Conditional Use Permit amendment to PC Resolution #16-03 for an extension of the 11:30 P.M. curfew to midnight for four race nights and reducing some event nights of the racing schedule at Princeton Speedway in an A-2 Agricultural District at 1400 3rd Street North (Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds); Legal description: S 295 FT of SE OF SE, Ex E 755 FT, & Ex .69A Parcel #12 to HY 169, Sec 29, Twp 36, R 26; W 17.1 Acres of NE of NE, Ex S 300 of E 200 FT, & Ex 5A PARCEL #11 to HY 169 (FC), Sec 32, Twp 36, R 26; S 295 FT of E 748.4 FT of SE of SE, Sec 29 & N 835 FT of E 755 FT of NE of NE Sec 32 Des in BK 69 P 104, & Part of BLK 14-3RD ADDN to OAK KNOLL CEME, & Part of TRS DES in BK 57 P 594 Lying SLY of a Line Des in 10/15/96 Sketch, Sec 29 & 32, Twp 36, R 26; PIDs #24-029-0901, 24-032-2802, and 24-029-1200.

All interested parties are invited to attend the hearing or to submit their written comments to City Hall, 705 2nd Street North, Princeton, MN 55371, prior to the hearing.

Dated: March 3, 2017

Jolene Foss

Community Development Director

Published in the

Union-Times

March 9, 2017

660796