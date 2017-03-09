Notice of Public Hearings – MILLE LACS COUNTY

Public Hearing Notice

The Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners, at their March 21, 2017 meeting, will conduct a public hearing regarding a kennel license application for 13 dogs (Husky and Malamute) submitted by Brandon Blaine on property located at 6157 State Highway 23 and legally described as the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4 of NE 1/4), Section Fourteen (14), Township Thirty-eight (38), Range Twenty-six (26), Mille Lacs County, Minnesota, except Railroad right-of-way easement, public highways and also less and excepting that portion of the above described property north of the Railroad right-of-way easement. The March 21, 2017 Board meeting begins at 9:00 am, the public hearing will occur after the start of the meeting. For the exact time, please check the meeting agenda posted on the Countys website at www.co.mille-lacs.mn.us or contact the Land Services Office at 320/983-8308.

Published in the

Union-Times

March 9, 2017

