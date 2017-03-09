Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MILLE LACS

IN DISTRICT COURT

SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 48-PR-17-342

In Re: Estate of

Martha A. Nelson aka

Martha Adeline Nelson,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Mille Lacs County Justice Center, 225 Sixth Avenue SE, Milaca, Minnesota on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be Decedents Will dated October 3, 2007, and for the appointment of Charlene Gabrielson whose address is 470 Central Avenue South, Milaca, MN 56353 as Personal Representative of Decedents Estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer Decedents Estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for Decedents Estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against Decedents Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: February 15, 2017

BY THE COURT

By: /s/ Steven A. Anderson,

Judge of District Court

Cheryl Woehler,

Court Administrator

By: /s/ Janelle,

Deputy Clerk

Attorney for Petitioner

Thomas J. Meinz ID# 7181X

107 Sixth Avenue South

Princeton, MN 55371

Telephone & Fax: 763/389-1243

Published in the

Union-Times

March 9, 16, 2017

