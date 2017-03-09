Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF MILLE LACS
IN DISTRICT COURT
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 48-PR-17-342
In Re: Estate of
Martha A. Nelson aka
Martha Adeline Nelson,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Mille Lacs County Justice Center, 225 Sixth Avenue SE, Milaca, Minnesota on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be Decedents Will dated October 3, 2007, and for the appointment of Charlene Gabrielson whose address is 470 Central Avenue South, Milaca, MN 56353 as Personal Representative of Decedents Estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer Decedents Estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for Decedents Estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against Decedents Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: February 15, 2017
BY THE COURT
By: /s/ Steven A. Anderson,
Judge of District Court
Cheryl Woehler,
Court Administrator
By: /s/ Janelle,
Deputy Clerk
Attorney for Petitioner
Thomas J. Meinz ID# 7181X
107 Sixth Avenue South
Princeton, MN 55371
Telephone & Fax: 763/389-1243
Published in the
Union-Times
March 9, 16, 2017
660399