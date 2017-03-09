Public Notices – PUBLIC NOTICE

Mille Lacs County Hazard Mitigation Plan Meeting

The Mille Lacs County Department of Emergency Management in cooperation with the East Central Regional Development Commission invites the public to a meeting for the review of the updated Mille Lacs County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Public meetings are planned for March 9 at 7pm at the Princeton Public Safety Building at 305 21st Ave S in Princeton and March 16 at 7pm at Rolf Olsen Center (ROC) at 806 West Kathio Street in Onamia.

For questions or comments contact [email protected] or 320-679-4065×23.

Published in the

Union-Times

March 9, 2017

