Townships – MILACA TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF

ANNUAL MEETING, ELECTION OF OFFICERS

Notice is hereby given to the residents of Milaca Township that the annual meeting and election of town officers will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at the town hall located at 14511 170th St., Milaca, Mn. In case of inclement weather the meeting and election may be postponed until the 3rd Tuesday in March, same time and place. Polls will be open from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM to elect one supervisor for a three year term, one treasurer for a two year term and the clerk for a 2 year term. The board of canvass will meet at 8:00 PM to tally and examine all ballots. The Annual meeting will commence at approx. 8:10 PM to conduct business as prescribed by law. Absentee voting will be possible from 10:00 AM to 12 noon on Sat. March 11, 2017 or by mail, contact the clerk, 320-310-7182 or treasurer, 320-266-3827 for particulars. The Board of Organization will meet at 7:00 PM, Tues., March 21, 2017 at the town hall.

Sadie Hemmerich, Clerk

Published in the

Union-Times

March 9, 2017

660584