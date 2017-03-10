Funeral services for Dora Struffert, age 94, of Milaca, were held Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca with Rev. Tim Bauer officiating. Interment followed at Forest Hill Cemetery. Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca www.pjfuneralhome.com

Dora Kristine Struffert was born on June 23, 1922 in Lakin Township, Morrison County, MN to Rasmus Christian and Anna Maria (Koch) Anderson. She grew up on a farm and attended school through the eighth grade also in Lakin Township. On June 25, 1947, following his service in WWII, she married Basil Anton Struffert of Morrill, MN at the Reverend Shattuck Farm in Benton County, MN. In 1948, after living and working briefly in Minneapolis, they moved to the farm north of Foreston, spending the rest of their lives there. It was here that they raised their two sons, Ken and Ron. Dora loved the farm life, gardening, cooking and especially picking blueberries with her friends from the rural Foreston area.

She was a kind and gentle woman who will be missed by many including her two sons, Kenneth (Aimee) Struffert and Ronald (Mary) Struffert; grandchildren, Patricia (Eric) Grametz, Andrew (Krista) Struffert, Michael Struffert, Anne Struffert and Stephen Struffert; great-grandchildren Brooke, Brynn, Brianna and Lee; and several close friends from the Foreston area.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, Gunnar,and three young nephews.

Dora passed away March 6, 2017 at the Milaca Elim Home.