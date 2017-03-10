Meet Your Neighbor: Carol Kragt

Carol Kragt said she visited the Princeton Business and Community Expo Saturday because it’s fun to see friends and visit with people as well as check out the businesses and other organizations from the area.

The area neighbor is a lifelong dairy farmer. She grew up on a dairy farm south of Pease and now lives on a dairy farm east of Pease. She graduated Milaca High Carol Kragt

School and married Jim, whom is also from the area and grew up on a dairy farm. The Kragts married 51 years ago, and Carol said their profession was always dairy farming.

Carol helped tend the farm and worked as a stay-at-home mom of four children for many years. She later got a job at Milaca Schools as a paraprofessional in special education.

“I just really liked it,” she said about working with the kids.

She retired from the job four years ago and said she and Jim have done some traveling, which they both enjoy. They had just returned from a 4,000-mile, round-trip bus tour to Arizona and back and saw lots of interesting sights on a fun trip.

“It was just like a family on the bus trip,” Carol said.

She and Jim like traveling and will plan more trips for their retirement. Carol mentioned other places she’s visited, including the Canadian Rocky Mountains, a train trip through Colorado, a visit to her sister in the Dominican Republic and a trip to France with high school students.

Carol said she is active in the Pease Christian Reformed Church, where she teaches Sunday school, sings in the choir and does other jobs as needed. She loves music and belongs to the Milaca Historical Society. She enjoys different crafting activities such as embroidery and painting cards.

“I also like to keep a journal,” she said.

Carol and Jim’s children all live relatively nearby, and they have seven grandkids. Carol said their oldest grandchild will graduate from Bethel University this spring and then get married this summer in Pease. She said the family is having fun making plans for the big event.

While Carol said she came to the business expo to check out what’s new, the community event brought her together with former students. Many of them recognized her and stopped to give hugs or high-fives.