Funeral services for Robert Bos, age 74, of Milaca, were held Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Lighthouse Fellowship in Milaca with Pastor Steve West officiating. Interment with military honors followed at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca. Arrangements by Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca www.pjfuneralhome.com

Robert Allen Bos was born June 6,1942 to Herman and Nellie (Olson) Bos in Minneapolis. He grew up and spent his school years in Milaca. He served in the US Army as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division at Ft Bragg NC and was stationed there during the Cuban Missile Crisis in the early 1960’s.

Bob had many life experiences. He was an inspector at Boeing in Seattle and went to Seattle Northwest Bible Collage for a year. He also was an Alaskan Commercial Fisherman and a Hooka Gold Diver-Miner in California. He was a farmer and had farms both in Minnesota and Missouri. Bob enjoyed living on his land on an island in Puget Sound, WA.

Bob was a world traveler and in the 1980’s on two separate occasions, he traveled to 49 countries on five continents. He spent five months in Europe, three months in the Middle East, five months in Australia and New Zealand, China, India, Southeast Asia. His favorite was spending seven weeks in Israel. While there he lived in an Arab hotel for three weeks in the old city of Jerusalem. He studied and visited many of the Holy Places and really loved the Garden Tomb. He also spent a month in Egypt.

In the USA, he attended two years at two California Junior Collages. He returned to Minnesota in 1994 and earned a BA and MA in Social Science and History from St. Cloud State University in 1998. His thesis was on World War ll. He spent his second birthday, with the world celebrating D-Day.

He described himself as a hungry writer. He continued to write about History and Biblical Studies of which he spent thousands of hours and over 35 years studying, praying and researching, as he lived in California and Arizona.

Bob said of himself,” I’ve done many things and been in many places! But accepting Jesus as my own personal savior was the most important thing that I have ever done!” Bob witnessed to everyone with his familiar “Do you love Jesus?” Bob went to be with his Lord Jesus, peacefully, at home, with his family around him.

He leaves behind his daughters, Elane Ziegler of Milaca and Bealinda (Wayne) Johnson of Clear Lake; five grandchildren Rachael (David) Lieser, Danielle Ziegler, Erin (Nick) Benskin, Samuel Johnson and Tanya Ziegler; five great-grandchildren, Blake, Carter, Brianna, Jayden and Miranda; sisters, Elizabeth Karner, Bonnie (Ronald) Homstad; nephews, Bret Ittel, Luke (Hope) Homstad, niece, Lisa (Patrick) Carman, many other loved relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Connie Jean; parents, Herman and Nellie Bos; son-in-law, Daniel Ziegler; brother-in-law, Jon Karner; grandparents, Henry and Gracie Bos and Emil and Olga Olson.

Post navigation