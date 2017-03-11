Coalition promotes small-city interests

Princeton – Attorney for the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, Bradley Peterson, visited the Princeton City Council meeting March 3 to give the councilors an update on the organization’s activities and the issues it is emphasizing during this legislative session.

Peterson said unlike the League of Minnesota Cities that includes both large, metro-area cities and others, “The coalition on the other hand, represents just rural interests.”

He talked a lot about legislative government aid, which goes to cities that have a high service need compared to their tax base. A handout Peterson offered states that 90 percent of Minnesota cities receive some type of LGA funds. Peterson said the coalition wants to see the aid restored to the levels it was in 2002, a total increase of about $45.5 million in base funding, by 2020.

He said LGA is the priority every year because appropriations keep getting reduced and the local tax levies cannot make up the difference fast enough.

The Greater Minnesota Business Development Public Infrastructure Grant Program is another source of funding Peterson mentioned. Funds are granted to cities for up to 50 percent of the costs of public infrastructure projects that will expand economic growth, create or retain jobs and increase the tax base.

The fund does not have much money in it now to grant, but there is a 2017 appropriation proposal to charge it up with $15 million. Peterson’s handout showed a history of the Business Development Public Infrastructure distributions 2003-2016, and while Milaca received $63,000 in 2003, the document showed zero grants awarded in Princeton, Bock, Foreston or Pease.

Peterson said the coalition continues to work on and follow potential tax credits issued to investors who create the kind of workforce housing that is in short supply. The phenomenon is that jobs are available, but the potential workers have nowhere nearby to live.

The coalition also spends resources working on issues related to the environment, specifically a water and wastewater bonding bill for upgrades. He said in a few cases under certain circumstances, the organization has been helping to challenge some of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s regulatory rulings. It has proposed an oversight process of scientific review for issues concerning water-quality regulations.

The entity also pushes for reform in the timing of the permit processes for municipal wastewater facilities and for lists of impaired waters so as to allow more time for public input. Peterson said the coalition concerns itself with a safe and reliable transportation system and supports long-term funding of “corridors of commerce” and city streets around the state. His handout indicates that about $400 million in funding is sought for trunk highways and city streets.

Peterson said results of the coalition’s efforts probably won’t be known until May when it’s almost the end of the legislative session, which is when lawmakers tend to vote and make decisions.