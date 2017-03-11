Locals get streambank restoration work

Princeton – The city decided at its Feb. 21 meeting to award a stream bank restoration project to Prairie Restorations in Princeton for a contract amount of $51,560, which is about $1,300 more than the low bid submitted by Minnesota Native Landscapes in Otsego.

The city’s consultant, Eric Eckman of WSB, explained how the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued orders for stream bank repairs, some of which were done in 2012 and others in 2015. Some of the work originally done by Minnesota Native Landscapes has failed and requires repair.

Eckman said the work done in 2015 is still under the two-year warranty, but the repairs from 2012 are not. He recommended selection of Minnesota Native Landscapes because it knows the sites and issues, but instead of approving the low bidder, the City Council asked questions.

While five sites need repair, three of them are not under warranty: one near the Princeton Middle School, one near the Princeton Golf Course and another along Highway 95.

“Why do the sites fail?” asked Mayor Paul Whitcomb.

Eckman said the flooding of last year is mostly likely the cause of the failures. He said issues often begin with upstream erosion and a lack of soils that can sustain root masses. The work to shore them up will consist of installing stakes and cedar to hold the banks together, using turf-reinforcement mats and planting vegetation with hearty roots.

Council Member Thom Walker said it seems like some of the sites were having issues before last summer’s flood. He also asked about the monitoring process for the stabilization methods, and Eckman said that would be “stepped up.”

The City Council determined that the difference between bids was about $1,300. Walker suggested that if five of the five project areas are failing, it might be worth the extra money to see what another company would be able to do. His fellow members agreed and also liked the idea of awarding the project to a company with a local branch.

City Administrator Mark Karnwoski said that while some erosion was expected, there had been more than anticipated. He said Princeton was “the first” municipality to install such stabilization methods, so they were somewhat experimental and now other places call Princeton to see how it was done. Continued discussion determined that the techniques for stabilizing stream banks had evolved and changed since the first round of work had been done. The group also clarified that money for the project would come out of sewer fund reserves.