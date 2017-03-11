Mille Lacs SWCD Annual Tree Sale

The Mille Lacs Soil and Water Conservation District Tree Sale is currently underway.

Early spring weather means it’s time to start planning your tree planting projects for 2017. Are you interested in attracting wildlife? Try White Spruce for shelter and shrubs like Highbush Cranberry, Black Chokeberry or Plum for fruit and nectar sources. If your shoreline is eroding, plant Redosier Dogwood to hold your soil in place. Do you need something that will grow in low, moist ground? Try Chokeberry, Cranberry, Redosier Dogwood, Elderberry, Silver Maple, American Linden (Basswood) or Tamarack. Bur Oak, Red Pine and Plum work well on sandy soils. Give us a call and let us help you pick out just the right trees and shrubs for your project. Check out our website for more info and a tree order form.

For more information, please contact the Mille Lacs Soil & Water Conservation District at (320) 983-2160 or visit www.MilleLacsSWCD.org.