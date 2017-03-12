Could arranged marriages work in the United States?

By Rob Braun

A few years back I took a night course in Psychology. Throughout the course the professor teaching the class would often jump off track and start complaining about the dating scene in America. He told us more than once that he eventually found a wife on a dating website for professionals. He hated having to do this. The idea of impersonal algorithms mysteriously finding the perfect mate seemed invasive and, well, impersonal. “Is this the modern way of love?” he’d often declare with sorrow in his voice.

But he said he had an answer. Arranged marriages. That’s right, arranged marriages. No more working the field. No more tortuous first dates. Arranged marriages arranged by those who care for you most-your parents. He regularly pleaded the case for this ancient concept of marriage before this evening classroom filled with adult students. The startling thing about him bringing this up to us is that he knew his audience well. Most of the people in the room were over thirty. Most were either married, married multiple times, single or divorced. Everyone in the room had at one time or another gone through a bad if not terrible relationship of one sort or another. Consequently, everyone in the room gave him a receptive ear.

The modern love tale is one of serial relationships he pointed out. The question he raised was: Is this healthy for someone who wants to eventually settle down and be monogamous? Does having multiple love relationships really train anyone to love just one person? And is it an emotionally healthy thing for people to play the field having multiple intimate relationships? Are we emotionally designed for this?

He stated that in psychology, one of the hardest traumas to treat in people are sexual related issues such as abuse. He’d wondered aloud if that’s what we’re doing in our society, traumatizing ourselves with multiple failed sexual relationships. Are we sexually abusing ourselves?

On the other hand, I think if he would have said any of this to a class full of college freshmen his idea of arranged marriages would have been completely laughed off. But since he chose to ask a group of veteran serial daters like us in his night class he wasn’t laughed off at all. He was taken quite seriously.

A quiet would fill the room when he presented his proposal on marriage. And every time he brought it up, everyone chewed on it for a minute or two longer. Everyone there thinking through past experiences of various relationships gone badly. It made this idea of arranged marriages definitely something to think on. I still think about it. Does this make any kind of sense for today’s world? Could the modern concept of love compete with this ancient way of an arranged relationship?

He also pointed out that if the goal in marriage is a lifetime commitment than you don’t want to start it off with some kind of emotional infatuation. Statistically relationships that are based upon an infatuation by and large fail. In general, because they simply last as long as the infatuation. On the other hand, he’d argue, when a marriage is arranged between families, then the marriage becomes more than just two people. It becomes a family affair. A family commitment.

He went to the Bible to give an example of how arranged marriage might work. He did this not professing any kind of faith background but only because it was a well-known story that most of us knew. He opened to the story of Rebecca and Isaac. Here you have an arrangement that is offered yet still must be accepted by both people involved. In other words, Rebecca and Isaac also have to approve. It isn’t forced on them. It is accepted that there needs to be a connection along with their parent’s arrangement for the marriage to work.

Of course, there’s no scientific data saying that arranged marriages would work any better here in America than the serial dating technique. But this discussion brought up a lot of food for thought. And being a parent myself, the idea of arranged marriage sounds like a very attractive thing. For my kids that is, but maybe not myself.

Rob Braun resides in Princeton. He is a contributing columnist to the Union-Times.