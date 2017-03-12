Dorr: Twins have us wondering – again – what will happen this season

FORT MYERS – I’ll take the blame for ending the meaningless spring training nine-game winning streak of the Minnesota Twins this Sunday afternoon.

I hung in there last Monday for a come-from-behind 2-1 win over St. Louis when the Cards handed our boys a run with two errors in the ninth and the Twins won in the 10th. But today I departed after seven innings, the Twins leading 6-5, and Baltimore scored three runs in the ninth for an 8-6 win as I listened on Sirius XM Radio while fighting off traffic on I-75.

In both games, with five or six games left to attend in Fort Myers, Sarasota and Port Charlotte, the Twins showed some hopeful signs, as well as some of the same things we saw as they muddled their way through a disastrous 2016 season.

The defense failed so many times last season – but there was Danny Santana, in a reserve role, throwing out two runners from left field in the three innings he played, one of them at home in the extra-inning win. And there was Byron Buxton in the same game, diving to catch a liner to center, a play that has almost become routine as he struggles to find himself at the plate. And Kyle Gibson, the pitcher we keep waiting for to be the pitcher we thought he might be, picked a runner off first in a good outing.

Then today, Old Reliable (Brian Dozier), made a diving stop to start a double play that helped Phil Hughes out of a jam. He’s a very good defensive second baseman, something that gets overlooked by some because of his offensive production.

And Buxton, hitting only .222 this spring before today’s game, has 4 hits in 7 at-bats in the two games I’ve seen, including a homer today against Baltimore that traveled over 400 feet. He also had a well-hit double and had a double and a well-placed bunt single in the other game. I’m always suspect of September statistics but he hit 9 homers last September and some say he has finally found himself. If so – a big IF – the team’s lineup will be so much better.

And ByungHo Park, a huge failure last year after a much ballyhooed signing, is hitting .409 this spring after being released, finding that no one wanted to pick up his big contract, and ending up back with the Twins.

Jorge Polanco, the youngster who is in the running for the shortstop job, blasted a grand-slam homer today. There seems to be no doubt he will hit in the majors. But can he play shortstop well enough to be a regular? We’ll likely know in the next few months.

The winning streak notwithstanding, I’ve seen some of the same old problems in two games. Hughes, coming off an arm injury, went five innings and threw decently – but gave up three homers. Miguel Sano had a double today and scored a run but chased a pitch out of the strike zone to strike out with Dozier in scoring position. And in last Monday’s game he came up with six runners on base in three at-bats and didn’t move a one of them, once chasing an off-speed pitch on a 3-2 count to pop up with the bases loaded and only one out. The Twins left a bunch of runners on base in the 2-1 win, a problem that surfaced with regularity in 2016.

Wait a minute – it’s only spring training!! Spring training is kind of a ritual for many fans but there are lots of spring training phenoms who never make it, as well as veterans who don’t do well in the spring and then shine once the season starts.

The Minnesota Twins will likely do as well as the team’s pitching does . . . and last season it was terrible much of the time. So let’s give it another three weeks before we panic or get too optimistic. Your reporter will do his best in that time to figure out how the team will do this season . . . and then make a forecast of sorts.

Some age 90 and older who have mastered the aging process

The 92-year-old man had worked carefully to balance 16 quarters on the bar.”I’ve been doing this for years,” he said, with a smile “I could probably do it in my sleep. I used to do a lot more than that.”

Eventually he gathered the quarters, put them in his pocket, and turned to give his arm to his 87-year-pld girlfriend.

They walked to the car and he drove away as he does every night from a VFW in a Florida town where he was commander of the post 25 years ago, his service in World War II qualifying him for membership in the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

“He has his three beers every night,” the bartender said, “and then he goes home and has one gin and tonic before he goes to bed. He has to watch it, you know. They would take away his license and he doesn’t want to lose that.”

A recipe for long living? Some might disagree with that but it’s hard to argue with a guy that age who can still do the things he does.

He reminded me of a 92-year-old farmer from Missouri who comes to Florida every winter for two-and-a-half months with his 93-year-old girlfriend, Then, when the first day of March rolls around, he heads back to his acreage in Missouri and begins preparing the land to plant crops again.

A few years ago his son called the man’s Florida landlord and asked if they couldn’t keep him there for another month, worrying that the man felt he had to get back and “start plowing,” as the landlord put it.

The landlord chuckled and answered, “No, he said he had to get back. ” I suppose when you’ve been farming for 70 years it gets in your blood.

Those two guys remind me of a good friend from Boston, Mass., who recently celebrated his 91st birthday, a few days removed from the 72nd anniversary of participating in the second day of the battle of Iwo Jima in February 1945.

His time of spending the winter in Florida has apparently ended, the days of driving down the coast to his second home in Florida finally coming to a halt. But he still plays golf regularly and still goes to a local tavern in the afternoon of most days to spend time “with the boys.” It’s a part of his life that he doesn’t want to give up.

Who can blame him? He lost some good friends that day at Iwo Jima, a day he won’t talk about unless asked, a day that defines a lot of the guy that he is today. He’s opinionated on lots of things, including politics, Japan and the Red Sox. My take is that he’s earned the right to pop off about something now and then.

An aunt with whom I shared the same birth date died last summer just a few weeks short of turning 100. Even in her later years she would get a birthday or Christmas card to me a day or two ahead of the ones I got to her. She lived a full life, hobnobbing with the bigwigs of Madison, Wis., in her many, many years as a waitress at a popular supper club. She continued to go on trips that included hiking into her 90s. She had a zest for life, did things her way, and didn’t apologize for it.

We’re living longer these days and it’s a treat to talk to, and be around, those who do it gracefully, continuing the way of life that’ no doubt helped them get to that age with reasonable health.

Some items that made news in the Princeton area during 1971

The census count for Princeton in 1970 was 2,531. an increase of 178 since the 1960 count. The state population was about 3.8 million, compared to about 5.5 million now.

Dedication of the 80-bed addition at Elim Home was held Feb. 14, bringing the total to 140 beds.

Princeton was chosen as the site of a new business, the ECM Publishers printing plant in the Princeton Union building. Papers to be printed there were from Osseo, Elk River, Foley, Mora, Braham,Rush City and Princeton. It was the forerunner of a building later built in the industrial park that still exists and also prints the midwest edition of the New York Times.

About $8,700 worth of office equipment was taken in a break-in at Princeton High School, entry being made by climbing to the roof of the swimming pool and then breaking a window on the second floor. Twenty- one typewriters, 5 adding machines and one calculator were taken.

More than 100 people attended a City Council meeting at the armory, demanding the resignation of a police officer. It turned out he had resigned earlier in the day and that night the entire police force (three others) resigned after hearing criticism during the meeting. Mille Lacs County Deputy Carl Boehm was named police chief and said he wold immediately take applications for the police force. One officer was hired two weeks later and then two were hired to bring the strength of the force back to four.

Another in the long list of downtown fires took place in April when Cotten’s Automotive and the Princeton Locker plant were destroyed, damage estimated at $175000. An 18-year-old male who worked at the Princeton Locker plant admitted to starting the fire.

Leonard Struck purchased the Strand Theater (a smaller building located two buildings south of K-Bob Cafe today) from Mr. and Mrs. E.A. Reynolds who ran the theater for decades. “Doc” Reynolds told people he had the theater so long he had run “Gone With The Wind” five times.

There were 144 in the PHS graduating class. Paul Giel, an All-American football player at the U of M who later pitched in the major leagues, was the speaker for the annual athletic banquet held at North Elementary.

The grand opening was held for the new building that housed the Princeton State Bank (where Bremer Bank is today). A charter for a second bank in Princeton, to be called Rum River State Bank, was denied by the Minnesota Commerce Commission.

Tex McDonald, former chief of police in Princeton, was honored by the local American Legion post for his dedication to baseball. He was an umpire in the minor leagues around the country and for about 35 years umpired baseball in and around Princeton. He was said to have managed one of the first American Legion teams in Princeton in the 1920s.

The Princeton Retail Merchants Association combined its Crazy Days promotion with Polka Days (later Rum River Festival). The event was held in July, a week earlier than usual in July so it wouldn’t interfere with Zimmerman’s Wild West Days, now held on Memorial Day weekend.

There were about 2,400 enrolled as the 1971-72 school year in Princeton got underway on Aug. 31.

Smith System Mfg. announced an expansion of 21,000 square feet, raising to 120,000 square feet the total for the building. There were 160 employees.

Princeton Opportunities purchased 160 acres for a new industrial park in Baldwin Township (where the industrial park is today just south of town).

The oldest store in Princeton, A.S. Mark & Sons, was sold by Aaron Mark after the family ran it for 72 years. It was taken over by Jack Kleinbaum, owner of Jack’s Outlet Stores, and became a Jack’s Outlet. The store was on the northeast corner of the main intersection in town where Gary’s Barber Shop was located for many years.

Cliff Sandberg was elected mayor, beating Marvin George by 99 votes. Leland Hanson was chosen as a council member.

Mille Lacs County Sheriff Al Wilhelm was elected president of the Minnesota StateSheriffs Association.

SPORTS MEMORIES

March 14, 1957 – Princeton lost 66-65 to favored Braham in District 16 play at Milaca, the Tigers leading 65-64 until the final seconds. Dick Young had 15 points, Terry Erickson 13 and Skeeter Lane 10. The Tigers, 9-13 for the year, were led in scoring for the season by Young with 264 points. Dennis Thompson had 182, Jerry Kish 172, Al Fischer 154 and Lane 120.

March 22, 1962 – The Commercial Club held the annual athletic banquet for PHS athletes at South Elementary. Former University of Minnesota running back Billy Bye, the Minnesota Vikings business manager, was the main speaker. A 1961 highlight film of the Vikings was shown.

March 23, 1967 – Steve Cartwright led the basketball team in scoring (19.7) and rebounding (13.7). Also averaging in double figures were Tim Enger (12.1) and Art Skarohlid (11.4). Skarohlid led in assists (61 in 23 games) and steals (48), and Enger led in free throw percentage (82).

March 23, 1972 – Track coach Jerry Peterson had only four experienced seniors as practice began – Ken Ruis, Dave Pederson, Kevin Gerth and Scott Satterstrom.

March 24, 1977 – Jim Bowden was second in the high jump at 6’3″ in the annual Outstate meet . . . Michelle Ziegler was 7th, 12th and 14th in her events at the state gymnastics meet . . . Pati Beck, Laurie Peterson and Barb Northway were all-conference in basketball.

March 18, 1982 – Princeton State Bank beat Credit Union for the city basketball league title after Credit Union had won the previous four years. Credit Union won 55-41 over PSB but then PSB won 53-46 in the finals of the double-elimination tournament. Dwight Carlson had 17 for the winners and Mike Arnold led the losers with 15.

March 19, 1987 – Chris Williams placed second at the state meet in the breaststroke, swimming :59.17 in the prelims . . . Princeton beat St. Francis in overtime in subsection play, 37-35, on Chris Kreie’s jump shot, and then lost to Duluth East in section semifinals.

March 18, 1992 – The PHS girls basketball ended up ranked first in the St. Cloud Times poll and averaged 59.3 points, 15 more than its opponents.

March 27, 1997 – Jesse Beckers was named most valuable for the boys hockey team . . . Grand Rapids beat Princeton 89-63 in Section 7AAA semifinals at Grand Rapids as Corey Erickson led PHS with 14 points.

March 14, 2002 – The boys hockey team lost 5-4 in overtime to Red Wing at the state tournament after trailing 4-1 in the final period, and then lost 3-0 to Orono . . . The boys basketball team beat Cambridge 69-68 to advance to section semifinals. Ian McVey had 22 points and Tyler Gronli 17.

March 16, 2007 – No. 7 seed Big Lake beat No. 2 seed Princeton (17-9) 71-61 in section play. The Tigers led 53-48 with 7:16 remaining. Jared Berggren led with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Ryan Fay had 12 points and Tyler Roehl 11.

March 15, 2012 – Princeton lost 80-68 to No. 3 seed Zimmerman in Section 7AAA quarterfinal play at Zimmerman. Josh Jondahl led Princeton with 23 points, John Jedneak had 19 and Jack Sinkel 13.

NEXT WEEK: Some leftovers from the high school and college seasons.