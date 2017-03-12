Overdoses averted: Narcan saves lives in Mille Lacs County

Princeton – Many residents of Mille Lacs County don’t think the opioid epidemic presents a local problem, but those who respond to emergencies – and those who distribute and carry Narcan – know better.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control states that 91 Americans die each day of an opiate overdose. During the period from 2000 to 2015, more than half a million people died from drug overdoses.

The number of opioid sales and deaths have both quadrupled since 1999. In Minnesota during 2015, 581 people died from a drug overdose.

A common scenario that leads to heroin use is when a person becomes addicted to some kind of prescription opiate such heroin, oxycodone, hydrocodone, methadone, fentanyl, tramadol, morphine and codeine. As prescription drugs become harder to obtain, addicts turn to the similar and affordable high of heroin. Narcan, or naloxone hydrochloride, reverses the effects of a narcotic overdose.

Regional stats tell part of story

Not counting doses used by the North Memorial Ambulance Service and Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, there were 44 doses of naloxone used from June 2016 to February 2017.

According to Marion Larsen, the regional coordinator for the Central Region Emergency Medical Services, 41 percent of those doses (18) were used in Mille Lacs County.

The Central Region Emergency Medical Services obtained a $30,000 grant in 2015 from the Minnesota Department of Health to fund naloxone for area emergency responders. Two years later, the antidote is needed more than ever.

Larsen said she’s aware of legislation that’s been introduced to sustain the grant funding.

“There has been a lot of talk among agencies that they want to continue it,” she said.

The price of naloxone varies depending on the method. Nearly all area responders carry and use the intra-nasal mist that administers a 2 milligram dose and costs in the neighborhood of $50 each. The antidote is also available as an injectable pen, which is exponentially more expensive than the spray.

She said the Central Region EMS has given out about 500 doses of naloxone and has trained about 30 groups of emergency responders to use it. Other counties in the Central Region EMS are Benton, Cass, Crow Wing, Kannabec, Morrison, Pine, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wadena.

Ambulance service rolls with naloxone

Rob Almendinger, manager of the North Memorial Ambulance Princeton Area, said all personnel of the service have carried Narcan “forever,” at least five years. The ambulance service figures Narcan purchases into its budget and does not obtain the doses through a grant.

He said the most important thing to know about a person experiencing a narcotic overdose: Rescue breathing is necessary with and without Narcan. He explained that during an opiate overdose, the narcotic coats a person’s brain receptors and they stop breathing; the Narcan reverses the effects of the drug so receptors get signals and the patient starts to breathe.

“Narcan is useful and it is a lifesaver,” said Almendinger, “but in the absence of Narcan, breathing for the patient will still ensure a good outcome.”

He estimates the ambulance service has used Narcan probably six times in the last four or five months. The ambulance manager said sometimes other responders such as the sheriff, fire or police arrive first and administer the drug.

First responders can be any one of the services, and who arrives first on scene depends entirely on who is stationed where when the call comes.

Deputies ready to deploy

Sheriff Brent Lindgren said his department implemented naloxone in 2015 and pays for the 74 or so doses from the sheriff’s fund. Lindgren said he’ll apply for grants, but he sees the antidote as a must with or without grant money.

“If $66 saves a life, that’s pretty cheap,” Lindgren said.

He said each of 35 deputies has a kit with a dose, which they carry inside at night to keep it at the proper temperature. Lindgren said the other kits are kept at the jail because it’s not uncommon for someone who knows they’re getting arrested to quickly ingest all the drugs they have on them. Lindgren said by the time they arrive at the jail, they’re feeling the full effects of the drugs.

The sheriff estimates that his department has deployed naloxone approximately 24 times. The kit contains a vial of the drug that connects to a nasal applicator and as that happens, a small pin punctures the medication and releases the mist as the responder pushes down on the applicator.

Lindgren said there have been several cases where responders have used two or even three doses on one person before they “come back.” He said if naloxone doesn’t work in the first nostril, responders will try the other nostril, since each one provides a different pathway to the brain.

He said the use of naloxone seems to follow peaks and valleys, meaning responders may use it several times in one week and then not at all for multiple weeks.

“I think we’ve had as many as six deployments in a week,” he said.

After seeing a need for it as early as 2012, Lindgren does not see the drug as optional. He said, “We have to.”

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s deputies have also carried the antidote kits since 2015.

Princeton Fire and Police

Princeton Fire Chief Ron Lawrence said the department carries four doses of Narcan that were supplied by the 2015 Central Region Emergency Medical Services grant. He said the kits are strategically arranged to go home with firefighters who live in the rural corners of Princeton. For example, Lawrence carries one on the chief truck to Blue Hill Township, and firefighter captains are among the others who have doses in Wyanett Township and two other locations.

“Right after the first of (this) year is the first time we used it,” he said.

Lawrence also works for Allina Ambulance and said he’d used Narcan the week of March 1 to save someone.

The doses are good for up to two years, and Lawrence said the Princeton Fire Department is approved to receive replacement doses under the 2015 grant. Those doses will last two more years and then everyone hopes that grants can continue to supply naloxone to first responders. Lawrence said if they did not carry the drug, there would definitely be more overdose deaths.

He said, “I think the (opiate) problem is here to stay.”

Princeton Police Chief Todd Frederick said officers of the local department do not carry the drug, but that’s because it works closely with the Fire Department to cover any calls that might require the antidote. He said police and fire train and collaborate to respond with the drug when and where needed.

Sometimes a dispatcher already knows it’s an overdose, and other times the responders listen for cues. Frederick said the training involves calling for a firefighter if an officer suspects the call might need naloxone. He said it’s always preferred procedure to get the drug on its way because if it turns out to not be needed, the call for it can always be canceled.

Frederick said area responders have had many discussions about how to position and situate naloxone doses around the county. He thinks Princeton does a good job of communicating and collaborating to get them where they’re needed and when.

“As long as one of our departments carries it, it serves its purpose,” he said.

Milaca Fire and Police

Milaca Police Chief Todd Quaintance said, “I think it’s a great product.”

He said Milaca Police do not carry naloxone yet but might start using it once they address the concerns about maintaining its required temperature control in the squad cars.

Milaca Police Chief Craig Billings is also familiar with naloxone but said the Fire Department does not carry doses of it either because local firefighters are not true medical first responders. He said local firefighters respond to a medical call only if North Memorial ambulance asks them to go.

Billings said in Milaca, the sheriff’s department or ambulance service are typically the first responders on scene. Unlike firefighters who get a call and then go to the station and get on an engine, sheriff’s deputies and ambulance personnel are either ready and waiting or out on patrol in the nearby area.