A look at the making of a school district budget

In the next months, if you follow Princeton Public School’s board minutes, you will notice there will be discussion about our budget and what that will mean for the next fiscal year budget, which starts July 1, 2017. How does Princeton go about making decisions regarding the next year’s budget?

During July and August of 2016, the district’s Business Office worked to finalize data from the previous year in order to have an onsite audit in September of 2016. Finalized audits were presented to the School Board in November. The first draft of the district’s proposed levy was available from the state in September, and the School Board finalized the levy in December of 2016.

In January, the Business Office reviewed the current year budget. Salaries and benefits were updated for changes in staffing. All other expenditures were reviewed and updated as needed. Revenues were reviewed and updated as well. A large part of the revenue update included analyzing enrollment data. School District income is earned, based upon student enrollment.

The Board then reviewed and approved the current year revised budget.

At the same time as the Board was reviewing the revised budget, the Board is also reviewing data regarding state trends, enrollments, and class size data. The School Board decided what parameters for these areas the district will use in building the next school year’s budget.

With the guidance from the School Board on state trends, enrollments and class size, we then begin to build the next year’s budget based on the current revised budget. The School Board will be asked to determine if the district needs to make budget adjustments to meet the 10% required unassigned fund balance. This is based on actual fund balance from the prior year, estimated fund balance for the current year and the estimated fund balance for the new year. The fund balance is the district’s savings account that is used as cash flow for the district.

The School Board is required by law to approve the next school year’s budget by June 30, 2017. Michelle Czech is the director of business services for the Princeton School District.