Funeral services for Betty Peetz, age 88, of Milaca, will be held Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church near Princeton with Rev. Barb Peterson officiating. Interment will follow at West Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home in Milaca and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

At midnight on March 12, Betty LaVonne Peetz, age 88, of Milaca, MN left this world to go dancing with Fred in heaven after a day spent celebrating her life, sharing stories and laughing with family and friends in person and via “Facetime.” It was a good last day.

Betty Arseth was born on December 29, 1928 at her grandparents John and Annie’s home in Mille Lacs County to Roy and Agnes Arseth. She went to country school through eighth grade and then to high school in Princeton where she graduated in 1946. She always wanted to have a job as a secretary, so she moved to the Twin Cities where she worked at General Mills utilizing her shorthand and typing skills. During that time she also traveled and had adventures with her girlfriends.

She met Fred at a party in 1948 and they married on May 14, 1949 at West Branch Lutheran Church in Long Siding. They farmed in Greenbush Township where they were blessed with five children. They later moved to a larger farm in Milo Township where they continued to farm until they retired and moved to Foreston and then to the Milaca High Rise. They were married for 61 years. She spent her last few months at the Milaca Elim Home where she was greatly loved and tended by their caring staff and by Gurardian Angels Hospice.

In addition to farming, Betty held many outside jobs including Fingerhut, the Cambridge State Hospital, DHIA, and the Milaca Rest Area. Most notable was her job as an Avon Representative where she earned numerous awards for her outstanding sales performance over many decades. But, she would tell you her greatest achievement was being a wife, a mother and a Christian.

Betty was the consummate hostess. There was always coffee on and cookies in the freezer for visitors. She could feed a platoon with “stuff” out of the fridge (or “a whole group of people for $11”). Her rice krispie bars were famous for alternative ingredients and even while at the nursing home she made sure to have candy or cookies available to offer visitors. She was wonderful at planning events and getting people together. She could always be counted on to create games for all to enjoy and she delighted in winning at Scrabble—which she most often did. She will be greatly missed by many people.

Betty is survived by her sister, Elaine Anderson, Hibbing; five children: Barb Wiles, Baxter, Beverly (John) Menning of St. Cloud, Dave (Cathy) Peetz of Foreston, Dan (Shelley) Peetz of Isanti and Bonnie (Doug) Banks of Pillager; grandchildren, Ryan (Jane) Menning, Gina (Matt) Wagar, Sara Menning, Shannon (Djeidi) Trakore, Sam Peetz (Sonya Kajewski), Emily Peetz, Tanner Peetz, Clint (Krissy) Peetz, Bailey Peetz (James Cameron), Adam Shipman, Kimmie Shipman, Jeff (Deanna) Wiles, Jena (Greg) Kersting and Douglas (Nichelle) Banks; 23 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law Harry and Helene Peetz; many nieces and nephews (who called her their favorite aunt) and cousins and friends.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Fred; parents Roy and Agnes Arseth; brothers Robert and Lawrence (Carol) Arseth; brother-in-law Jerry Anderson; son-in-law Jerry Wiles; three nephews and her other in-laws.