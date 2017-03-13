Memorial service for Daryl Totzke, age 54, of Princeton, will be held Friday, March 17, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Forest Hill Cemetery. Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca www.pjfuneralhome.com

Daryl Totzke was born July 4, 1962 in Princeton, Minnesota to Elmer and Jane (Hardy) Totzke. He grew up on the family farm near Foreston. He graduated from Milaca High School in 1980. He worked at Mereen-Johnson for seventeen years in customer service/sales, where he traveled throughout the United States.

He enjoyed football, softball, hunting, golfing, car racing, pickled herring, spending time with friends, telling tall tales, and laughing.

He passed away March 13, 2017 at Grace Pointe Crossing in Cambridge.

Daryl is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Wolfe and her fiancé, Luke Bakken; grandchildren, McKenzy, Louis, Madison, and Jalyn; mother, Jane Totzke of Princeton; brother, Don Totzke; sister, Deb (Mike) VanDonsel of Zimmerman; niece and nephews, Josh, Nick, and Sarah.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer; grandmother, Martha Totzke; many aunts and uncles.