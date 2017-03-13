Leonard Philip Wacker from Mission, TX formerly of Milaca, MN was born June 12, 1942. Hannah Lake Rt.1 Hillman, MN to Mathew and Marie (Hiemenz) Wacker. He passed into eternal life, March 5, 2017 in Mission, Texas surrounded by his loving family.

Leonard attended Dist # 88A county school and Onamia high school. Leonard married Sue Spencer, to this Union they had four sons. They later divorced. He was a pole lineman and telephone technician for over 40 years. He wintered in Palmview, Texas for the last 15 years and became a resident four years ago.

He loved to dance, had a green thumb and loved camping. He loved to travel and took many trophies In shuffleboard. His favorite sport was high school wrestling.

Leonard is survived by the love of his life his wife Elvira, his sons Marty, Mike (Lisbeth), Ron and Randy, brothers Roman, James (Brenda) Kenneth, Dennis (Patty) and Brian (Carol), sisters Rose Hoffman, Bernice Banick (Al Pederson), his twin Delores Meyer (Dick), Joann Boser (Duane), grandchildren David, Ryan, Mika and Hannah, Joshua, stepsons Hector (Hector Jr. and Alex) Andy (Ana) (Angela and Andy Jr.) Jesus Alaniz (Sylvia), (Jesus Jr, Joshua and Jezlyn) step-daughter Linda Alaniz.

Leonard is preceded in death by his parents, sister Alice Stauffenecker, brothers Joseph and Richard and his grandson Taylor.

