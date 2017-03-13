Mary Ellen Anderson, age 83, died on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Fairview Northland Medical Center in Princeton. Her funeral will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton, MN on Saturday, March 25th. Visitation at 10 a.m. and Service at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Williams-Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton.

Mary Ellen Bjorklund was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to Ernest and Alma (Paulsen) Bjorklund. They moved to rural Princeton in time for Mary Ellen to attend “country school”. She graduated from Princeton High School at the top of her class in 1951 and continued her education at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter where she graduated at the top of her class with an AA Degree in 1953.

She married Gary Anderson on June 20, 1953 and moved to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri as he completed his active duty service in the Army. They moved back to Princeton and rebuilt the old farm house where they spent the rest of their lives.

Mary Ellen’s life revolved around her church and her family. She was church secretary for nearly 20 years at Trinity Lutheran Church, where she made life-long friends. They were a tight-knit group that supported each other through all the life events that can happen to us all. As her family grew with grandchildren and then great-grandchildren her delight in the new babies never ended. Even as her health was failing, the littlest ones in our family brought a shine to her eyes.

Mary Ellen is survived by her husband, Gary; her children, Linda (Randy Hatch) Anderson; Greg (Tammy) Anderson and daughter-in-law, Mary Anderson (friend Yub Yasgar). She is also survived by her brother Ken (Grace) Bjorklund; grandchildren, Jennifer Paxton, Michael (Melinda) Anderson; Elizabeth (Joe) Gerold; Emily (Nick) Hanson; Jessica (Pernell) Swanson; Andy (Rachel) Anderson and David (Rene) Hatch; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Chloe and Tessa Anderson, Myra and Henry Gerold, Shelby Hanson, Garrett, Emmett and Ellenore Swanson, all of whom she loved dearly. Also survived by nephew, John (Kathleen LaPorte) Bjorklund, their children Bryan Bjorklund, Kevin and Kelly LaPorte; and beloved niece Kathryn Evans and her children Lauren and Daniel Cohen.

Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Mark Alan Anderson.