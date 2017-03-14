David Dykstra

Age 80 of Princeton

Preceded in death by parents, Leslie and Olive; son, David, Jr.; brother-in-law, Alfonse “Butch” Perez. Survived by wife of 58 years, Alicia; children, Douglas (Michelle) Dykstra, Constance Harper, Gary Solano, Melvin Solano, Jr., Karen Solano-Villa; brother, Alan (Marge) Dykstra; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jeanette Perez, Anthony “Tony” (Linda) Perez, Rudy (Pam) Perez, Theresa Perez Roe, Joseph Razo, Eddie Razo; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A 22-year veteran of the US Navy, David was a Seabee, rose to the rank of Chief Petty Officer and served in Viet Nam. After retiring from the Navy, David spent ten years as a civil servant, rising to the rank of GS-12 before retiring in Minnesota. He was a Master Mason and member of the American Legion, and loved old cars and garage sales. Memorial service will be 11:30AM Friday, May 5 at Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel, 1 Tower Ave, Minneapolis, followed by interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials to American Cancer Society or Wounded Warriors preferred.