Youth Game Warden Camp Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge

Kids, can you imagine a job that allows you to investigate a wildlife forensic crime scene, use outdoor survival skills, help animals, and visit with other people all in one day? Well, that’s the career of a Game Warden! If you would like to experience it for yourself, Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) invites all 5th to 7th graders to a one day Youth Game Warden Camp! In partnership with the Friends of Sherburne, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and Sherburne NWR will host the camp on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the refuge’s Oak Savanna Learning Center. The camp cost is $20, which includes a camp T-shirt, lunch, and a fun day of hands-on experiences. Pre-registration is required and must be received by Friday, April 14.

Camp Activities

At the camp, federal and state game wardens stationed throughout Minnesota will come together to serve as the youth’s teachers and lead them through a variety of fun, job-related challenges. The camp activities include: investigating wildlife forensic crime scenes and working a case, decision-making about wildlife management and enforcement, exploring antlers, skulls and waterfowl, practicing outdoor survival and archery, and meeting Canine Officer “Skip”. At the end of the day, participants will not only gain insights into a Game Warden’s job, but also an awareness and respect for Minnesota’s natural resources.

How to Register

Registration packets are available electronically at www.fws.gov/refuge/sherburne. By contacting the refuge at 763-389-3323 or [email protected], registration packets can also be emailed or mailed to you. In order to receive a t-shirt, registration packets must be received by Friday, April 14. Spots are limited, so make sure to register as soon as possible! Checks should be made to the Friends of Sherburne and checks and registration packets should be mailed together to Refuge Headquarters at 17076 293 Ave, Zimmerman, MN, 55398.

For questions or more information about the camp, contact the Camp Coordinator and Wildlife Officer, Kelly Modla at [email protected] or 907-260-7021.

The camp will take place at the Oak Savanna Learning Center which is located ¼ mile west of refuge headquarters off Sherburne County Road 9 at 16797 289th Ave NW, Zimmerman, MN 55398; look for event signs.

