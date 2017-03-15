Brandon J. Stottler

Brandon Jon Stottler, age 42, passed away March 13, 2017.

He was born on August 22, 1974 to Gary and Debbie (Stafford) Stottler. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1993 and attended Anoka Ramsey Community College. He worked as a machinist more than 20 years, most recently at Carbide Tool Services.

Brandon loved his family and friends. He enjoyed spending time with the people he loved and was always trying to put a smile on their faces. He loved hunting, fishing, being outside and making lasting friendships with people in the cities and at his cabin in Wolf Lake. Brandon cherished the time playing bags and grilling outside; especially the time spent with his two daughters, Ali and Morgan, whom he adored more than anything in the world. Brandon had a heart of gold and will be missed by everyone that was ever lucky enough to meet him – his smile was infectious and his laugh was contagious.

Brandon is survived by his two daughters, Alyssa and Morgan Stottler; parents Gary and Debbie Stottler; sister, Jaime (Brad) Rau; and girlfriend Angie Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his brother Jason; his grandparents Leo and Thelma Stottler and Maynard and Jewel Stafford; and many relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 11 a.m. at New Life Church, Princeton. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 17, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton.