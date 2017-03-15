We would like to thank the many relatives, friends and neighbors for the kindness and sympathy extended to us in the loss of our Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Patti Wills.

We are Grateful for the outstanding care she received from Fairview Healthcare, Mercy Hospital and Mayo Clinic. Their support to the family during this most difficult time will always be remembered.

A very special thank you to Pastor Stephen Blenkush and Zion Church Group for the luncheon after the service. Also Peterson Johnson Funeral Home for all the Help and Support.

Also Thank You to all who gave flowers, cards and memorials to the family.

Donald Wills Family