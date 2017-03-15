Townships report election results

Many townships in the Princeton-Milaca area held elections and annual meetings the night of March 14.
- Baldwin Township voters elected Bryan Lawrence as supervisor.
- Blue Hill Township voters elected Mike Thompson as supervisor and Marlene Nelson as treasurer.
- Greenbush Township voters elected Marvin Mathiowetz as supervisor.
- Milaca Township voters elected Dan Hufstedler as supervisor, Tami James as treasurer and Sadie Hemmerich as clerk.
- Milo Township voters elected Ron Kiel as supervisor and Don Mueller as treasurer.
- Princeton Township voters elected Greg Anderson as area 1 supervisor and by write-in votes, Larry Ziebarth as area 4 supervisor.
- Wyanett Township voters elected Ken Murray as supervisor and Cathy Lundeen as treasurer.
Supervisors serve three-year terms, while clear and treasurer terms are typically two years.