Government

Townships report election results

By

Many townships in the Princeton-Milaca area held elections and annual mballot-boxeetings the night of March 14.

  • Baldwin Township voters elected Bryan Lawrence as supervisor.
  • Blue Hill Township voters elected Mike Thompson as supervisor and Marlene Nelson as treasurer.
  • Greenbush Township voters elected Marvin Mathiowetz as supervisor.
  • Milaca Township voters elected Dan Hufstedler as supervisor, Tami James as treasurer and Sadie Hemmerich as clerk.
  • Milo Township voters elected Ron Kiel as supervisor and Don Mueller as treasurer.
  • Princeton Township voters elected Greg Anderson as area 1 supervisor and by write-in votes, Larry Ziebarth as area 4 supervisor.
  • Wyanett Township voters elected Ken Murray as supervisor and Cathy Lundeen as treasurer.

Supervisors serve three-year terms, while clear and treasurer terms are typically two years.