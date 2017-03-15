Townships report election results

Many townships in the Princeton-Milaca area held elections and annual m eetings the night of March 14.

Baldwin Township voters elected Bryan Lawrence as supervisor.

Blue Hill Township voters elected Mike Thompson as supervisor and Marlene Nelson as treasurer.

Greenbush Township voters elected Marvin Mathiowetz as supervisor.

Milaca Township voters elected Dan Hufstedler as supervisor, Tami James as treasurer and Sadie Hemmerich as clerk.

Milo Township voters elected Ron Kiel as supervisor and Don Mueller as treasurer.

Princeton Township voters elected Greg Anderson as area 1 supervisor and by write-in votes, Larry Ziebarth as area 4 supervisor.

Wyanett Township voters elected Ken Murray as supervisor and Cathy Lundeen as treasurer.

Supervisors serve three-year terms, while clear and treasurer terms are typically two years.