Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 912

Milaca Public Schools
CALL FOR BIDS
Independent School District #912, Milaca Public Schools will receive sealed bids in duplicate for: Milaca Public Schools – 2017 Site Improvements until 10:00 AM on Thursday March 30, 2017
Bids will be received by the Business Manager Robyn Vosberg-Torgerson at the District #912 District Offices, 500 Highway 23 West, Milaca, MN 56353 then publicly opened and read aloud. There is no agent for the receipt of bids other than the Business Manager Robyn Vosberg-Torgerson.
Bids shall be submitted on bid form provided by the Bid Documents. The completed bid form shall be submitted without alterations, additions or erasures. Envelopes containing bids must be sealed marked separately Milaca Public Schools – 2017 Site Improvements with the name and address of the bidder, and the date and hour of the opening. Bids shall be delivered to:
Robyn Vosberg-Torgerson, SFO
Business Manager
Milaca Public Schools
District Office
500 Highway 23 West
Milaca, MN 56353
Lump sum bids for the defined work scopes are solicited from contractors specializing in and highly experienced in this work.
Procurement of documents:
Franz Reprographics
2781 Freeway Blvd
Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
Phone: 763-501-3401
www.franzrepro.com
Bidding documents will be available on or about March 14, 2017.
Each bid of $10,000 or greater shall be accompanied by a certified or cashiers check, or a bid bond in the amount of at least five (5%) percent of the amount of the bid made payable to ISD #912 as bid security that, if the bid is accepted, the contractor will execute the contract and file the required performance and payment bonds within the allotted time period after notice of award of contract.
A pre-bid conference will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Milaca District Office, 500 Highway 23 West Milaca, MN 56353.
The Board of Education reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or parts of bids and waive any formalities or irregularities in the bidding. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of forty-five (45) days after bid opening without consent of the Board of Education.
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 912
Milaca School District,
Milaca, Minnesota
Published in the
Union-Times
March 16, 23, 2017
662238