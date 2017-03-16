Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 912

Milaca Public Schools

CALL FOR BIDS

Independent School District #912, Milaca Public Schools will receive sealed bids in duplicate for: Milaca Public Schools – 2017 Site Improvements until 10:00 AM on Thursday March 30, 2017

Bids will be received by the Business Manager Robyn Vosberg-Torgerson at the District #912 District Offices, 500 Highway 23 West, Milaca, MN 56353 then publicly opened and read aloud. There is no agent for the receipt of bids other than the Business Manager Robyn Vosberg-Torgerson.

Bids shall be submitted on bid form provided by the Bid Documents. The completed bid form shall be submitted without alterations, additions or erasures. Envelopes containing bids must be sealed marked separately Milaca Public Schools – 2017 Site Improvements with the name and address of the bidder, and the date and hour of the opening. Bids shall be delivered to:

Robyn Vosberg-Torgerson, SFO

Business Manager

Milaca Public Schools

District Office

500 Highway 23 West

Milaca, MN 56353

Lump sum bids for the defined work scopes are solicited from contractors specializing in and highly experienced in this work.

Procurement of documents:

Franz Reprographics

2781 Freeway Blvd

Brooklyn Center, MN 55430

Phone: 763-501-3401

www.franzrepro.com

Bidding documents will be available on or about March 14, 2017.

Each bid of $10,000 or greater shall be accompanied by a certified or cashiers check, or a bid bond in the amount of at least five (5%) percent of the amount of the bid made payable to ISD #912 as bid security that, if the bid is accepted, the contractor will execute the contract and file the required performance and payment bonds within the allotted time period after notice of award of contract.

A pre-bid conference will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Milaca District Office, 500 Highway 23 West Milaca, MN 56353.

The Board of Education reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or parts of bids and waive any formalities or irregularities in the bidding. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of forty-five (45) days after bid opening without consent of the Board of Education.

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 912

Milaca School District,

Milaca, Minnesota

