Charges: Man gets 11th DWI

PRINCETON – A man with 10 DWIs on his record has been charged with his 11th alcohol-related offense after a routine traffic stop March 4 in Princeton.

Scott J. Kinnee, 53, city of residence unknown, was driving through Princeton at 11:55 p.m. March 4 when he was pulled over for driving a pickup truck with a cracked windshield.

Kinnee didn’t stop when a Princeton Police officer first activated the emergency lights of his squad car on 15th Street in Princeton. He allegedly accelerated and drove the truck about three blocks before stopping, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court.

Once stopped, Kinnee flung the door of his truck open and got out of the vehicle. It was at that point that Kinnee was ordered by the officer to get back in the truck. The officer observed numerous loose, empty beer cans in the bed of the pickup. He told the officer that he “had more than enough” alcoholic beverages that night, the complaint states.

And when asked to produce his identification, Kinnee allegedly fumbled through items inside the cab of his truck in an attempt to find it, according to the complaint.

The officer observed him to have bloodshot, watery eyes and that he smelled of alcohol. He had poor balance and difficulty walking, the complaint states.

Kinnee allegedly refused two tests routinely performed to determine levels of intoxication. He did, however, submit to a preliminary breath test, which registered a .21, the complaint states. He refused to take a formal breath test after being arrested and booked into the Mille Lacs County Jail.

A records search showed that Kinnee’s drivers license was canceled due to him being a threat to public safety. He had 10 DWI convictions on his record, including felony DWI convictions in 2005 and 2009.