County – MILLE LACS COUNTY BOARD MEETING

TUESDAY,

FEBRUARY 21, 2017

These are summary minutes only, per MN Statute 375.12. Full text of meeting minutes is available for public inspection at the Administrative Services Office, located at 635 2nd St SE, Milaca, MN and may also be viewed on the Countys website: www.co.mille-lacs.mn.us.

Chairman Tellinghuisen called the meeting to order at 9:02 a.m., with the following members present: Commissioners Reynolds, Wilhelm, and Peterson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Accept the agenda as amended. (Peterson, Wilhelm; 4-0)

Accept the following consent agenda items: Approve 2/7/17 Board meeting minutes; Review of Auditors Warrants; Approve February claims for the commissioners mileage and per diems in the amount of $137.08; Submittal of various monthly reports; Submittal of jail reports for January; Approve Memorandum of Agreement temporarily eliminating vacation accrual maximums for 911 Communications Specialists; Approve hiring part-time, non-union 911 Communications Specialist; Approve recruitment and hire of Jail Administrator; Approve recruitment and hire of part-time Office Support Specialist position in Extension Office; Approve position description and hire of full-time Lead Child Protection Social Worker; Approve out-of-state travel for Assistant County Attorney Kali Gardner; Approve Law Enforcement Mutual Aid Agreement between the City Of Little Falls and Mille Lacs County; approve Special Equipment Request & Use Addendum to Law Enforcement Mutual Aid Agreement; authorize execution of both agreements; Accept 2017 State of Minnesota Annual County Boat & Water Safety Grant Agreement, and authorize execution and administration of same; Approve purchase of five (5) 2017 Ford Police Interceptor squad cars from Nelson Auto Center; Approve transfer of ownership of seven (7) VHF Motorola Radius SP50 portable radios to East Central Hospital Amateur Radio Group; Adopt Resolution PWD 2-21-17-03 regarding placement and lifting of seasonal load restrictions: Information onlySAP 048-622-009 building demolition project on CSAH 22; Information onlyCP 048-017-001 reflectorized county-wide pavement markings; and Approve Memorandum of Agreement with LELS regarding compensation for unused 2016 and 2017 floating holidays. (Wilhelm, Peterson; 4-0)

Approve the renewal of the contract between the County Attorneys Office and Thomson Reuters for Westlaw legal research services. (Peterson, Wilhelm; 4-0)

Approve an additional Board meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2017; (Reynolds, Peterson; 4-0)

Approve Board Chairs signature on letter of support for the Minnesota State Bill for Housing for People with Mental Illness Issues. (Wilhelm, Reynolds; 4-0)

Accept Appeldoorns tourism grant final report, and authorize the County Administrator to submit claims for payment to vendors. (Wilhelm, Reynolds; 4-0)

Adjourn the meeting at 9:22 a.m. (Peterson, Wilhelm; 4-0)

ATTEST:

Pat Oman

County Administrator

Roger Tellinghuisen

County Board Chair

Published in the

Union-Times

March 16, 2017

663591