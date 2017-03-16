County – MILLE LACS COUNTY BOARD MEETING

TUESDAY,

FEBRUARY 28, 2017

These are summary minutes only, per MN Statute 375.12. Full text of meeting minutes is available for public inspection at the Administrative Services Office, located at 635 2nd St SE, Milaca, MN and may also be viewed on the Countys website: www.co.mille-lacs.mn.us.

Chairman Tellinghuisen called the meeting to order at 9:02 a.m., with the following members present: Commissioners Reynolds, Oslin, and Peterson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Accept the agenda as amended. (Peterson, Reynolds; 4-0)

Approve grant reimbursements to Fishermens Wharf. (Oslin, Reynolds; 4-0)

Approve loan application request to Little White Fish Resort and Cafe;, subject to the loan summary recommendations. (Peterson, Reynolds; 4-0)

Approve loan application request for Chapman Resort, subject to the loan summary recommendations and correction of a typo; (Reynolds, Peterson; 4-0)

Approve loan application request for Clement Properties LLC, subject to the loan summary recommendations. (Oslin, Peterson; 4-0)

Adjourn the meeting at 9:25 a.m. (Peterson, Oslin; 4-0)

ATTEST:

Pat Oman

County Administrator

Roger Tellinghuisen

County Board Chair

Published in the

Union-Times

March 16, 2017

663596