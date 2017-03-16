Notice of Public Hearings – MILLE LACS COUNTY

LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Mille Lacs County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on March 27, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse in Milaca, Minnesota.
Call Meeting to Order:
Pledge of Allegiance:
Approval of the Minutes:
February 27, 2017
Old Business:
None.
New Business:
Steve Durand: Appeal of a Staff Determination that a minimum 500 gallon holding is required for a site with a structure used for human occupancy where water is hauled in.
Brad Maitland: Appeal of a Staff Determination that a triplex is not multi-family use in the Agricultural Residential District.
Other Business:
Adjourn:
Published in the
Union-Times
March 16, 23, 2017
663207