Notice of Public Hearings – MILLE LACS COUNTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Mille Lacs County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on March 27, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse in Milaca, Minnesota.

Call Meeting to Order:

Pledge of Allegiance:

Approval of the Minutes:

February 27, 2017

Old Business:

None.

New Business:

Steve Durand: Appeal of a Staff Determination that a minimum 500 gallon holding is required for a site with a structure used for human occupancy where water is hauled in.

Brad Maitland: Appeal of a Staff Determination that a triplex is not multi-family use in the Agricultural Residential District.

Other Business:

Adjourn:

Published in the

Union-Times

March 16, 23, 2017

