Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

April 13, 2011

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $148,146.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Sherri Moen, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT:

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 1001032-1000079192-0

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: The Business Bank, DBA Prime Mortgage

SERVICER:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October 26, 2011, Mille Lacs County Recorder, as Document Number A369840, As modified of record by Document recorded on June 18, 2015 as Document Number A390255 in the office of the Recorder in Mille Lacs County, Minnesota

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

That part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, Section 11, Township 38, Range 26, Mille Lacs County Minnesota, described as follows:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of said Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, thence Northerly along the East line of said Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter to the North line of the South 132.00 feet of said Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter as measured at right angles to the South line thereof, and actual point of beginning of the land to be described, thence Westerly, along said North line to the West line of the East 733.33 feet of said Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter as measured at right angles to the East line thereof; thence Northerly along said West line, to the South line of the North 594.00 feet of said Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, as measured at right angles to the North line thereof; thence Easterly along said South line to the East line of said Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, thence Southerly along said East line to the point of beginning.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 17839 60th Avenue, Milaca, MN 56353

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 02-011-0100

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mille Lacs

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:

$154,574.12

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 9, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, 640 3rd Street SE, Milaca, MN 56353

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September 9, 2017, or the next business day if September 9, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: January 4, 2017

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Union-Times

January 12, 19, 26,

February 2, 9, 16, 2017

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for March 9, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to April 18, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 640 3rd Street SE, Milaca, MN 56353.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by October 18, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: March 10, 2017.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Assignee of Mortgagee

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

Union-Times

March 16, 2017

