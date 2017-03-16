Public Notices – OFFICIAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING/ELECTION

The 81st Annual Meeting of East Central Energy (ECE) will be held Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the Braham Event Center, 655 8th St. SW, Braham, MN, 55006 and via live video at ECEs Superior Operations Center, 3617 E. Baumgartner Road, Superior, WI, 54880. Registration begins at 5 p.m. at both locations. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. The purpose of the annual meeting is to review the 2016 activities of the cooperative and to announce results of director elections. ECE is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

