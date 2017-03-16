Robert Dunn, former lawmaker from Princeton, dead at 94

Robert G. Dunn, who for 15 years represented Princeton in the Minnesota House and Minnesota Senate, passed away peacefully at his Princeton home on Wednesday, March 15. He was 94-years-old.

A lumber dealer and building contractor by trade, Dunn was born on January 21, 1923 in Minneapolis. He attended Amherst College in Massachusetts where, in 1948, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.

Robert G. Dunn was a Marine who served in both in World War II and the Korean War. He was married to Bette Dunn and had seven children.

In politics, he followed in the footsteps of his grandfather Robert Campbell Dunn of Princeton, the founder and publisher of the Princeton Union newspaper who served seven years in the Minnesota House and two years in the Minnesota Senate.

Dunn represented not only Mille Lacs County in the House and Senate, but Benton, Isanti, Kanabec, Sherburne and Wright counties, as well. His special interests were the environment, natural resources, local government, education. He resigned from his post in the Minnesota Senate in 1980 to become chairman of the Minnesota Waste Management Board. He served in that capacity until September 1985.



Prior to getting involved in politics at the state level, Dunn served as a member of the Princeton Planning Commission. He also served on the Minnesota Education Council.

Services for Robert G. Dunn will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 18 at the First Congregational Church, 610 1st Street, in Princeton.