Super Bowl committee seeks volunteers

Image courtesy of PRNewsFoto/Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee (MNSBHC) officially opened its application process March 15 for its team of volunteers, the Crew 52, for which it seeks up to 10,000 volunteers to assist in welcoming more than one million guests expected to visit the Twin Cities region during the 10 days of festivities leading up to Super Bowl LII Feb. 4, 2018.

Volunteer applicants go online to http://www.mnsuperbowl.com/Crew52 to complete a form and begin the application process. Former Minnesota Vikings Linebacker Chad Greenway serves as captain of Crew 52 and made an e-mail announcement:

“It’s time, Minnesota…We’re preparing to welcome more than a million visitors to the bold north. And our Crew 52 volunteers are the people who are going to show them the best of Minnesota: our warmest welcome, an amazing winter lifestyle and memories for a lifetime. And our Crew 52 is going to do such a great job, our visitors are going to want to come back to the bold north for more.”

So what does it take to join the Crew? The committee seeks up to 10,000 kind-hearted volunteers who can commit to three or more shifts between four and six hours each during the 10-day festival. Crew 52 volunteers will be stationed throughout the region, welcoming guests at airports, hotels, skyways and transit hubs, and helping make the 10-day festival a great experience for everyone. No volunteers are needed in the stadium on Game Day, and Crew 52 members receive a free winter-ready volunteers’ uniform.

Crew 52 volunteers are required to go through an application process, including a background check, interview and training sessions before serving during the 10 days of festivities leading up to game day. Volunteers will serve at public gathering points such as airports, skyways, hotels, and MNSBHC events, to ensure the best guest experience during their time in Minnesota.

“Volunteers are a critical part of ensuring each and every guest who travels to take part in Super Bowl LII has a memorable time,” said Maureen Bausch, CEO of the MNSBHC. “For our guests, our Crew 52 volunteers will be their first warm welcome when they arrive in Minnesota, and their last goodbye. It’s one of the many ways we’re working to ensure that their Super Bowl visit will be one of many our guests make to Minnesota.”

A full list of frequently asked questions and contact information are available on the MNSBHC website, http://www.mnsuperbowl.com/Crew52.