Level 3 predatory offender locating to Hayland Township

Mille Lacs County Sheriff Brent C. Lindgren is releasing information pursuant to Minnesota Statute 244.052 to the community regarding a Level 3 Predatory Offender. This offender is not wanted by the law enforcement and has served the sentence imposed on him by the court.

Donald William Warren is moving into the rural Hayland Township (Mille Lacs County). He has history of sexual conduct and contact with victims (females, ages 4-adult). Contact included touching and penetration. Offender was known to most victims and unknown to one.

A Community Notification Meeting has been scheduled for March 29, 2017 at 6:00 PM, in the Mille Lacs County Commissioner’s room located on the 2nd floor of the Historic Courthouse located at 635 2nd Street SE, Milaca, MN 56353. Representatives from the Department of Corrections and the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office will be available to provide you with useful information on public safety.